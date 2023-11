SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A surfer was pulled from the water at Ocean Beach near the Great Highway and Ortega Street on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco FD coastal rescue crews are trying to revive the surfer, the fire department said at 12:20 p.m.

Emergency vehicles are stationed on the Great Highway, and drivers in the area are advised to use caution.

This is a developing story.