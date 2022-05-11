EL GRANADA (KRON) – Bystanders helped save the life of a surfer who collapsed at a San Mateo County beach Saturday.

“Saturday, around mid-afternoon at Surfer’s Beach in El Granada, witnesses say a surfer in a wet suit in his late 50’s got out of the water, walked up the stairs, and collapsed on the sidewalk,” a Facebook post by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit states. “Bystanders immediately began CPR. Someone called 911, and Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief David Hibdon and Coastside Fire Engine 41 responded.”

Hibdon and Engine 41 arrived within two minutes, the post stated. He also ordered Coastside Fire Engine 44 to come to the scene. They were joined by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Hibdon took over CPR, with the help of the crew of Engine 41, including Fire Captain/Paramedic Tyler Martin, Fire Apparatus Engineer Aaron Davis and Fire Apparatus Engineer/Paramedic Daniel Ershov,” the post continued.

CPR lasted 5-8 minutes, at which time the surfer was loaded into an ambulance. By this time, the surfer was conscious and “able to lift his head,” the post states.

“Thanks to the heroic actions and calm focus of bystanders, Chief Hibdon, and the crew of Engine 41, this surfer was able to survive a life-threatening event,” the post concludes.