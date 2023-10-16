(KRON) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported shark attack on a surfer at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica on Friday, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

A 52-year-old man, who had been surfing at Linda Mar Beach, told officers at the scene something bit his lower leg. The surfer didn’t see what caused his injuries and could not confirm it was a shark, police said.

The man was able to get out of the water on his own accord and call for medical assistance. Pacifica police, North County Fire Authority and AMR were dispatched, and the surfer was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650)-359-4444.