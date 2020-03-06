Live Now
Surge tents pop up at San Jose hospital to treat possible influx of coronavirus patients

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital has set up a couple tents outside its emergency room.

They’re called “surge tents” and were brought in just in case there is a possible surge in coronavirus cases.

The tents are designed to restrict the movement of the virus into the hospital.

The tents have been used in the past during flu season, but are not currently in use.

There are 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

