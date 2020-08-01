Surveillance camera trailer set up at Fremont shopping center where elderly woman was robbed

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Fremont this week parked a trailer with surveillance cameras at the Paseo Padre Shopping Center, where an elderly woman was recently robbed and other crimes have been reported over the past few years.

Officers will be able to watch live footage and retrieve video for up to 30 days from the solar-powered camera trailer, Fremont police said Saturday.

Marked with “police” lettering, the trailer takes up about four spaces at the shopping center, located at 34390 Fremont Blvd.

Detectives have deployed a camera trailer at the Paseo Padre Shopping Ctr. after an 80 year old victim was robbed of her purse. The trailer operates in accordance w/ our Community Camera System policy.



An 80-year-old woman was robbed of her purse after shopping at the 99 Ranch store at the center and afterward the suspects burglarized her home, police said. A detailed description of the suspects was not available, but they were last seen leaving in a light-colored sedan.

The shopping center has seen other robberies, auto burglaries, and various thefts in recent years and police have met with business owners to discuss crime prevention strategies.

The camera trailer is one of four camera trailers purchased from a grant, police said. The cameras provide multiple viewing angles, but there are no automated license plate readers on the trailers.

