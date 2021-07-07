Surveillance shows ‘brazen’ attempted armed robbery of news crew in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police released surveillance footage of two people trying to rob a news crew, in hopes that the public could help identify them.

The video released Wednesday shows the moment the two suspects attempted to take the news camera, when they were chased off. Police said the suspects were armed, and the news crews’ contracted security guard interrupted the attempted armed robbery.

It happened around 3 p.m. on June 28, in the 100 block of 14th Street, according to police.

“This is a brazen attempted armed robbery that took place in the afternoon in our busy downtown. We encourage our community to provide any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime,” OPD Robbery Investigator Ortiz said.

Both suspects fled eastbound towards Clay Street without the camera.