Surveillance video captures UPS worker steal items from package in Piedmont

PIEDMONT (KRON) — Piedmont police officers responded to a home on St. James Place following a report of a stolen package, according to authorities.

The victim reported they ordered an iPad from Amazon, scheduled to be delivered and signed for via UPS on Dec. 17.

The package was delivered and the victim went outside to retrieve it. Only, the victim found that it was empty.

With the help of their home surveillance system, the victim was able to figure out what happened.

Video revealed that when the package was delivered, a UPS driver’s aide, wearing a reflective yellow vest, delivered the package and signed for the delivery.

The driver’s aide then removed the items from the package.

About three minutes later, the victim went outside and found the empty package.

Piedmont police, with the help of UPS, identified the suspect as 40-year-old Unyque Marie Alley, an Oakland resident.

Alley was located on the delivery route in Piedmont Thursday and taken into custody without incident.

She was transported and booked into the Berkeley Jail for petty theft.