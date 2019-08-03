Surveillance video captures violent smash and grab robbery near Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (KRON) — A violent smash and grab robbery has rattled nerves of some people who live and work near a popular lake in the East Bay.

Some people KRON 4 spoke to say they would like to see more police in the area to put a stop to what they say is an ongoing problem.

It is something that could happen to anyone.

You’re seated in your parked car.

Unbeknownst to you, a robber is sneaking up on the passenger side of the vehicle. that’s when the smash and grab happens.

“It is not unusual to be sitting in your car and have your personal belongings with you and then to have somebody look in it and then come back and rob you is surprising,” said concerned Oakland resident Jenny Del Rio.

It happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. in a public parking lot at the corner of Grand and Euclid near Lake Merritt.

Surveillance video recorded the incident.

Two men drive into the lot in a dark colored 4-door vehicle.

One sneaks up to the passenger side, gets back into the car, then the second person takes a look inside then smashes the window, grabs a woman’s personal property, runs back to car and drives away.

As you can see the remains of shattered glass still on the ground.

There is signage all over the lot warning drivers not to leave personal property in their vehicles.

That is because people who live and work in the area tell KRON4 that auto burglaries are an ongoing problem here.

But they say this is the first that a victim was seated in the vehicle when it happened.

Some folks that KRON4 spoke to were so concerned they asked not to reveal their identities.

“It is scary but it’s normal. I feel we see or hear something like this every couple of days. Not even every week but every couple of days,” one resident said.

They say they would like Oakland police to help deter the problem before something worse happens

“Yes I would like to see more police presence in the area because if this is a targeted spot we would like to put an end to that,” Del Rio said.

The Oakland Police Department did not respond to KRON4’s request for comment.

