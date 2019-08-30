Surveillance video catches thief targeting San Francisco Chinese restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of dollars were taken from a family owned restaurant during an early morning break at a San Francisco Chinese restaurant.

Kung Food is known for its delicious authentic dishes and unique spin on Chinese food, but owner Andy Yang has a troubling feeling in the pit of his stomach.

“We are hard working people and we don’t deserve to be punished by these criminals,” he said.

Security video from earlier in the month captured people breaking into his restaurant on McAllister and Divisadero near Alamo Square.

It’s 4:30 a.m. when it appears someone use cardboard boxes to block the cameras view as the person climbs a ladder and breaks the window right above the front door.

“In less than 30 seconds they went straight to my stash,” Yang said.

Video inside the restaurant shows the person tearing through a box behind the counter.

The thief takes off with about $2,000 in cash Yang had counted out and hid there the night before.

He thinks someone watched him close out and came back to commit the crime.

“This is my establishment, I put my heart and soul into the business here,” he said.

Yang also shared with KRON4 video of a similar crime at the Mexican restaurant around the corner.

Video appears to show two men rummaging inside the pantry around 4:30 a.m.

The owners told Yang, the thieves took tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

“I hope what happened to the Mexican joint won’t happen to me cause they got hit twice in the same month same time probably by the same group,” he said.

In his four years as the owner, the worst thing that happened here was a customer ran off before paying

Now his sense of security also stolen, along with thousands of dollars.

“From this point on I will not leave a penny here,” Yang said.

