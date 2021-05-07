Surveillance video released of 2 Asian women being stabbed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – New surveillance video has been obtained by KRON4 of the stabbing of two Asian women in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, police say the suspect, identified as Patrick Thompson, walked up to the two women while they were waiting for the bus on Market Street.

The video shows a man stabbing two women without warning using a long, army-type knife, and then walking away.

The victims are in their 60’s and mid-80’s — Both are doing okay and are said to be in good spirits.

Police say this is not Thompson’s first run-in with the law. He has been arrested before and even sent to a mental health program.

If he is convicted of this latest attack, prosecutors say it could carry a life sentence.

Thompson was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse — He did not appear in court.