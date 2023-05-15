SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office released a slew of videos on Monday of the Banko Brown homicide, including footage recorded by Walgreens store surveillance cameras, a police body worn camera, and a civilian’s cellphone. Brown, a 24-year-old transgender Black man, was unarmed when he was fatally shot for shoplifting on April 27.

(WARNING: Graphic Video. The Walgreens store surveillance video can be viewed below.)

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also announced her final decision Monday about the security guard who killed Brown. Jenkins will not file any charges against the guard, her office announced.

The security guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department on suspicion of homicide immediately after the killing. Anthony was released from jail days later, and he remains out of custody.

The district attorney held a news conference Monday afternoon to answer questions from reporters. Anthony believed his life was in imminent danger because Brown made a “sudden movement,” Jenkins told reporters.

The security guard wrestles Banko Brown into a choke hold. Brown is wearing a white T-shirt. (Image courtesy SFDAO)

The District Attorney’s Office wrote, “Based on the criminal investigation, review of evidence, and evaluation of the case, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges against the suspect in the Banko Brown death investigation. Because of the extraordinary public interest in this case, the District Attorney’s Office produced a declination report and is making publicly available evidence reviewed and analyzed in rendering this decision. The scope of the report is limited to determining whether sufficient evidence supports criminal charges being brought against the suspect,” the DA’s Office wrote.

This breaking news story will be updated.