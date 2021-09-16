Surveillance video released of San Rafael assault suspect

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Police are seeking an assault and battery suspect over an incident that occurred this weekend.

The 5’11” 25 to 35-year-old white male driver of a 2001 to 2011 black Ford Ranger is suspected of punching a “pro-recall” supporter on Sunday.

The suspect, who is believed to have red or blonde hair past the shoulders, allegedly confronted a group of demonstrators on the Coleman pedestrian overcrossing at around 3:20 p.m. and began cutting down banners with a knife.

A supporter then confronted the man when then the incident occurred, knocking down the victim.

Security footage shows the moments before and after the incident when the suspect parked in the Coleman Elementary School lot, put on a green shirt, walks toward the demonstration and is seen running back to the vehicle four minutes later, leaving northbound on Belle Avenue.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.