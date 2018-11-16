Surveillance video shows missing 49ers fan leaving game during 4th quarter Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SANTA CLARA (KRON) - New surveillance video is providing new clues on the search for a missing San Francisco 49ers fan, who vanished after the game on Monday.

Levi's Stadium surveillance video shows Ian Powers walking across the bridge near Gate C, heading toward the parking lot after leaving the 49ers game during the fourth quarter.

"He seems to be by himself in the video," Santa Clara police Cpt. Wahid Kazem said. "He exited out of the stadium about 8:52 p.m. You'll see him walking by himself in the same clothing that we described before crossing the bridge at Gate C."

The 32-year-old Spokane, Washington man was attending the game with his girlfriend and her two kids when he left to visit the restroom in the fourth quarter and did not come back to his seat. The girlfriend, Chelsea Robbins, and family members resumed their search for powers on Thursday, showing his picture to passersby but learned nothing new as to his whereabouts.

"I have no idea, and there has been no bank or cell phone activity or anything to give us any idea yet about what happened," Robbins said.

Robbins shared a screen grab from the last cell phone contact she had with powers as she searched for him after the game.

"We kept FaceTiming and missing each other," Robbins said. "We would talk for a minute and try to find each other for the next hour or so and that was the last time I saw him."

Santa Clara police resumed their search as well. A planned aerial search was grounded by fire smoke, but a team focused on nearby Alviso and waterways in the area.

"Ranging from him being a victim of a crime to potential being a walkaway type situation or something where he might have suffered some kind of medical emergency," Cpt. Kazem said.

Powers had been drinking at the game, but police say there is nothing about the surveillance video to suggest he was intoxicated.

