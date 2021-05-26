Surveillance video shows San Jose gunman before VTA mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured video of the San Jose gunman moments before the mass shooting at a VTA rail yard Wednesday morning.

Video shows the shooter, 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, loading a large duffel bag into his white truck as he left for work around 5:40 a.m.

The shooting was first reported around 6:45 a.m.

At least eight people were killed before the gunman ended his own life.

Meanwhile, a suspicious house fire in San Jose broke out just before the shooting that may be connected, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Angmar Ct at 6:36 a.m. for a fire. It was a single-family home and the fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

Public records show Sam Cassidy, the man allegedly behind the shooting at the VTA railyard, owned a two-story home where firefighters responded Wednesday morning.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said there were explosive devices inside the house that was on fire on Angmar Ct.

KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports that the house is about a 10 minutes drive from the railyard.