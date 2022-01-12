Survey: Majority of San Francisco restaurants in favor of booster mandate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Across the Bay Area and the country, restaurants have been particularly hard hit by omicron.

Between staff testing positive or being exposed, many eateries have had to close because they haven’t had enough bodies to run the place.

Doctors have said being vaccinated and boosted really can make a difference, but so far there’s been no requirement that those dining in have that third shot.

A new survey finds, at least in San Francisco, a majority of restaurants would not be opposed to the idea.

The new Golden Gate Restaurant Association survey finds half would support a mandate that all customers over 12 have a booster to dine inside.

“About 50% would be supportive of a city mandate or a wider geographic mandate, 25% were still undecided last week. I am sure that’s changed with the new data,” Laurie Thomas said.

While right now the city requires restaurants to check that patrons are vaccinated, the city is only recommending restaurants check for boosters and without the mandate, most San Francisco restaurants are not going the extra step.

“Unless it’s at a wide level so the playing field is level so customers and everybody else knows what to expect it is difficult to pull off and causes a lot of stress on your staff, so I’m hopeful if we do go in this direction of redefining what full vaccination is I am hoping its at a much wider geographic level than San Francisco,” Thomas said.

However, a handful of San Francisco restaurants have forged ahead on their own requiring what the CDC calls up-to-date vaccinations is Zuni restaurant.

“To us, it only made sense that we require people to document that they have gone as far as health experts are recommending. If they are able to based on the guidance and so that’s where the information comes for us and that’s what guides our decision making,” Nate Norris said.

So far, Zuni hasn’t had to close during omicron.

They chalk that up to this policy as well as a rigorous testing and masking program for its staff.