Survey: Most SF restaurants have had few issues with customers providing vaccine proof

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More than 100 members of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association filled out a survey providing feedback on how customers showing proof of vaccination is going.

The results were released based on the 151 responses that the GGRA received.

Of those who responded, 85% own a restaurant or cafe, 73% have outdoor seating and 54% have a significant number of tourists as customers.

The issues that members have faced include:

52% say one or more staff members have had a conflict with verifying vaccination status

79% say they have faced very few issues in regard to customers willing to show proof but 29% say they have faced several problems

In an important note on the survey, the GGRA said, “The definition of several/very few may not have been completely clear, as this does not add up to 100%. Still, the majority report having ‘very few issues.'”

In terms of how business has been since the mandate:

60% say they’ve seen a decrease in business

25% have had no change

15% have seen an increase in business

According to the GGRA, the vaccine mandate is only one condition that could lead to a decrease or increase in business — The Delta variant, fires, weather, or even the time of year could play a factor.

The GGRA said that this survey was only provided in English.