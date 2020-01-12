Survivors revisit fatal crash site in Antioch one year later

ANTIOCH (KRON) — The aunt of one of the survivors describes the day as surreal and vivid. Family and friends came together to reflect and celebrate life.

It was the first time 17-year-old Willie Logan stepped foot at the fatal crash site.

18-year-old Ne’arie Dillworth, soon followed.

Both are two of four survivors of the crash.

Logan lost his leg. Dillworth suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

It was the night of Jan. 11, 2019.

The two teens were passengers of the SUV, leaving a football game from Dear Valley High School.

It was a rainy night when the SUV slammed into a tree on Lone Tree Way near Indian Hill Drive.

Two teenagers died. The other four were critically hurt.

It was later determined wet roads and speed were a factor.

Exactly one year later, family and friends gathered at the site to honor the two lives lost and share stories of survival.

“I’m just blessed,” Logan said. “I’m known as a miracle but I just feel blessed that God saved my life — our lives.”

This gathering was also a reunion and meet and greet of some sort.

Also a first, meeting the family of the other surviving passenger.

“I’m thinking of the other two Jaya and Leilani, who lost their lives,” Velma Wilson said. “I’m just thinking about their families.”>

“It’s another reminder we need to continue to embrace our kids, love on life, love on them as much as we can,” Wilson said. “And also remember to reach them the proper rules of the roads and being more safe and cautious.”

The other two survivors could not make it to the gathering because of work. As for the two that showed up, Ne’arie Dillworth graduated from high school last year and is going to college.

Willie Logan will graduate from Antioch High School in june.