(KRON) – A suspect accused of assaulting his mother while carrying a firearm has been apprehended by the Vallejo Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of assault at a residence on the 400 block of Greenwood Street. The report was of a man physically assaulting his mother while possessing a firearm, police said.

According to the police investigation, officers discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for an arrest in Solano County. The suspect’s mother also had an unserved restraining order against him.

Upon officers arriving at the scene, the armed man barricaded himself in a shed located at the rear of the residence and refused to exit. The Vallejo Police Emergency Services Unit initiated communication with the suspect, but he refused to speak with officers or surrender, police said.

According to police, the Special Weapons and Tactics officers deployed specialized equipment and non-lethal tactics to facilitate the suspect’s safe surrender.