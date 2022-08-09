PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man for committing a series of crimes at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Bryan Michael Flint, 49, of Santa Cruz was taken into custody after he shoplifted from a Macy’s store and attempted to rob an elderly man while escaping, police said.

Police were called to the mall just after 3:15 p.m. when loss prevention personnel reported a shoplift in progress. The suspect was seen stealing about $350 worth of clothes and perfume, according to police.

Loss prevention officers tried to arrest Flint after he left without paying, and he shoved them away from him, PAPD said. The officers followed him through the mall and saw him unsuccessfully try to snatch a phone out of the hands of a man in his 80s.

Flint was arrested and booked into jail for robbery and elder abuse. Police recovered the items that he stole from Macy’s. Flint also had six outstanding warrants from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for various felony and misdemeanor crimes.