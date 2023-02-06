SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck and attempted to rob her has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested by the San Jose PD Covert Response Unit (CRU) last month, according to a news release from SJPD.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 10, at approximately 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lapa Drive. SJPD officers responded to a report of kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect allegedly approached the victim, an adult woman, from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced her to walk to a nearby sidewalk and sit down, according to SJPD. While the suspect was attempting to cover her mouth with packing tape and take her purse, the victim fought back and ran away.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Neighbors saw the incident and came to the victim’s aid. The suspect fled the scene and officers were unable to locate him, according to police. In a preliminary investigation, officers were able to collect evidence from the scene that led to Xu being identified as the suspect. He was a known associate of the victim, according to police.

A follow up investigation was conducted and officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence. He was arrested on Jan. 31. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said.