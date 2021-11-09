Suspect accused of killing 19-year-old in Fairfield during online meet-up appears in court

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Michael Lopretta’s alleged killer made her first appearance in court on Tuesday.

24-year-old Kamaria Strange is accused of killing the 19-year-old man last week in Fairfield.

Police say it happened during a private car sale that was coordinated online.

Strange’s appearance in Fairfield Superior Court lasted less than 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Her attention focused on the judge, never making eye contact with 19-year-old Michael Lopretta’s mother Jessica Treat, or the rest of his family and friends in the courtroom.

“My heart’s still pounding really fast in my chest, and I feel kind of sick,” Jessica said.

Seeing Strange for the first time were nauseating moments for Jessica.

She sat in court with her husband and Michael’s stepfather, Sean Treat.

Both said it’s important they commit to having a visible presence as this case moves forward.

Strange did not enter a plea during her appearance.

The judge accepted her public defender’s request to postpone the arraignment.

Bail is off the table.

At the end of the proceedings, the prosecution confirms with the judge that they do not intend to pursue the death penalty.

A decision Michael’s mother supports.

“It doesn’t bring him back. They have a family too,” Jessica said.

Strange’s family and friends declined to speak with us.

On Thursday afternoon, Fairfield police say Kamaria Strange killed Michael during a meeting arranged online.

Michael drove from Benicia to Fairfield where he intended to buy a car from the defendant.

At some point, shots were fired and the deal turned deadly.

His family disputes any characterization of the incident as a “robbery gone wrong.”

“What robbery goes right? Robbery is not ok. It’s not normal and by saying this is a robbery gone wrong, it normalizes that that’s ok, and it’s not ok. And, that bothers us,” Sean said.

Kamaria Strange is due back in court Friday.