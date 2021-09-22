Suspect accused of killing elderly family member in Sunnyvale arrested

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly family member in Sunnyvale, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Around 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, officers responded to the 800 block of Shetland Place after reports of an unconscious elderly man who was not breathing.

Authorities arrived to find the victim and began providing medical aid.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene — His identity has not been released.

A homicide investigation was initiated after finding traumatic injuries on the victim.

Police identified a person of interest as Ryan Cox, a known family member to the victim.

Authorities located Cox in San Jose and took him into custody.

He has been booked at the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

As an investigation continues, no other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact police at (408) 730-7100.