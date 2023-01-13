HORIZONTAL – The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a man allegedly connected to two separate stabbings, a homicide and attempted homicide, that both happened in Oakland, according to police.

Wilbert Winchester allegedly killed Dilma Franks-Spruill earlier this month and attempted to murder another victim.

Monday, OPD officers responded to a report of an assault with a knife around 1 a.m. on the 3400 block of International Boulevard. Officers said they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Wednesday, OPD officers responded to reports of another assault around 12:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of 8th Street. Officers said they found another woman, Franks-Spruill, suffering from multiple stab wounds as well. Franks-Spruill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Winchester is also being investigated in connection to several other violent offenses that happened in Oakland, according to officials.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIPLINE at 238-7950.