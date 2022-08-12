(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue.

At the scene, witnesses described the suspect as an adult Hispanic male who was seen running eastbound on Sebastopol Road. An SRPD Special Enforcement Team officer located the suspect within about two minutes of the stabbing, in a parking lot at Dutton Plaza at Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue.

When the officer made contact, the suspect was wielding two large folding knives — one in each hand. The officer engaged the suspect to prevent him from attacking anyone else, according to the post. As the officer gave commands to drop the knives, a second officer arrived at the plaza to assist.

Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect into custody without incident.

Back at the stabbing scene, Emergency Medical Services officers transported the victim to the hospital where he were pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The victim was stabbed several times in the upper body, according to the social post. The exact number of times the victim was stabbed will be determined by an autopsy.

The victim was a 34-year-old male from Santa Rosa. Additional information is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. The suspect has been identified as Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, a 26-year-old Santa Rosa resident. He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail and charged with homicide and a parolee-at-large warrant.

Anyone who witnessed the crime is asked to call the SRPD VCI detectives at (707) 543-3590.