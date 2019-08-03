Sonoma sheriff’s deputy shoots suspect armed with knife during confrontation

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police released details Friday evening on the events that led up to Thursday’s officer involved shooting in Santa Rosa.

Police say the suspect is in stable condition after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Brad Baymon, of Minnesota.

According to police, Baymon stole a pair of shoes from the Macy’s department store in the Santa Rosa Plaza.

When approached by store security, the man brandished a knife and tried to stab one of the store officers in the face, police said.

At that point, the suspect left the area, heading toward Morgan Street.

He was later approached by a Sonoma sheriff’s deputy who tried to make contact with him.

The suspect refused the deputy’s commands, according to Santa Rosa police.

The deputy later used a taser on Baymon twice — but the weapon had no effect.

Police say the suspect then headed toward the deputy’s patrol car and hopped inside the open driver’s side door.

The car was running, according to police and inside the trunk was the deputy’s rifle.

The sheriff’s deputy then tried to get the suspect out of the car, but Baymon brandished his knife.

As the suspect tried to change the gear of the car, the Sonoma sheriff’s deputy fired shots toward the suspect, hitting him at least three times.

The suspect is in stable condition, police say and is expected to survive.

After his recovery, police say he’ll be booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

No deputies or security officers at the Santa Rosa department store were injured while confronting the suspect.

It’s unclear what the suspect, a Minnesota native, was doing in the Santa Rosa area.