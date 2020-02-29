Suspect arranges to pay minor $200K for sexual acts in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Half Moon Bay after he reached out to a minor on social media and intended to meet up for sexual intercourse, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s say around 2:43 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, they received a report of sexual misconduct with a minor that was going to happen at 5:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified at 44-year-old Christopher Parado of San Jose, had contacted a 17-year-old through social media several weeks earlier.

Authorities say Parado offered $200,000 to the victim for sexual intercourse and oral copulation.

Parado was found at the hotel he planned to meet the victim at, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for meeting with a minor to commit lewd acts and contacting with intent to commit a lew act.

The sheriff’s department says there may be other victims and ask you to come forward if you have any information.

You are asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.

