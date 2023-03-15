SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection to several armed robberies of day laborers across the Bay Area, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

Edward Joseph Martinez, 37, of El Sobrante was arrested in Orinda on a traffic warrant. He will be extradited to San Rafael on two charges of armed robbery.

On Feb. 22, two people looking for work near Bellam Boulevard and Anderson Drive were robbed by a suspect at gunpoint after he told them he was hiring them for work, according to SRPD. Martinez drove both victims to a remote area before using a gun to rob them of their belongings, police say.

Both victims were told to get out of the car and Martinez fled the scene. Two community members nearby spotted the men in distress and gave them a ride back to Bellam Boulevard and Anderson Drive.

The victims reported the crime to police on Feb. 23. Officers interviewed both victims and learned specifics about where Martinez had taken them. Detectives were able to find video footage of the vehicle used in the crime, and the license plate led police to identify Martinez.

SRPD sent the information to several agencies, including the Richmond and Lafayette police departments and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office which shared information about addresses associated with Martinez.

Two additional robberies of day laborers were reported by the Richmond Police Department on March 4, and Martinez was the suspect in both. On March 7, he was pulled over by officers with the Orinda Police Department for a traffic violation.

Martinez was arrested and booked on a separate traffic warrant, and his vehicle was impounded as evidence in the case, according to SRPD. Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and a loaded handgun was found inside.

Martinez is now in custody in connection with four armed-robberies. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call SRPD at 415-485-3000. Community members can also report tips online at http://www.srpd.org/tips