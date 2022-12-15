PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an attempted burglary overnight in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened on the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard where police found shattered glass at the front door of a business.

Around 1 a.m., police noticed suspicious activity near the corner of Manor Driver and Oceana Boulevard when they saw the suspect get into a white 2006 Dodge Ram pickup and leave the area, the release said. The officer on patrol said they were suspicious given the time of day, the “extreme” cold weather at the time and the fact no businesses in the area were open.

The two patrol officers on duty worked together to see if there were any signs of burglary or criminal activity in the area. After they located the shattered glass, police then initiated a traffic stop on the Dodge pickup.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Atwater resident John Bradford Boston, was then arrested without incident for possession of a controlled substance, police said. The investigation into attempted burglary of the business is still ongoing.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police did not release the name of the business. There is a Pacific Manor Hardware, P Town Smoke Shop, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Mazzetti’s Bakery in the area.

Atwater is a city in Merced County, which is approximately 135 miles away from Pacifica.

Last week, Quick Mart in Pacifica was burglarized overnight, KRON4 reported. That incident happened around 2:10 a.m. at 2480 Skyline Blvd., which is approximately 1.5 miles away from Wednesday’s incident.