(KRON) — A suspect who endangered juveniles, fought with officers and jumped through a plate glass window after being tasered multiple times, was arrested the San Rafael Police Department said.. Brandon Hernandez-Sanchez, a 29-year-old San Rafael resident, was arrested on June 23 after calling 911 and making a false police report.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Canal Street at 4:38 p.m. to find Hernandez-Sanchez standing at the top of the stairs. On the 911 call, he told officers he could see a woman being killed through an apartment window. The suspect, who police described as a 6-foot, large stature male, exhibited outward signs of being under the influence.

Two juveniles at the building told police that Hernandez-Sanchez had been bothering them and trying to get into their apartment. As officers tried to talk to him, Hernandez-Sanchez fled down the stairs.

He went to the rear of the apartment building, telling officers the woman in the apartment still needed help. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics and determined that the suspect posed a danger to himself and others.

They attempted to take him into custody, but when the handcuffs came out, he became uncooperative and fought the officers. He broke free and headed back toward the apartment stairs.

That’s when the tasering started.

When he failed to follow commands, officers tasered him. They had little effect and he kept going.

Reaching the second floor, Hernandez-Sanchez ran toward the apartment the juveniles were in and jumped through the plate glass window to get inside. He tried to barricade himself in a bedroom with the juveniles. Officers kept him from closing the door and tasered him. Again, it had little effect.

The suspect took off again, fleeing the apartment from the ground floor. He then broke into another apartment occupied by a family. Officers pulled him out and he ran to another apartment. He couldn’t get in, so he took off to a parking lot.

At this point, since the tasers weren’t working, officers broke out the batons.

After several strikes, Hernandez-Sanchez went down. But still, he remained uncooperative.

Additional officers arrived and finally, he was placed in handcuffs. Cocaine was found on his possession.

After being taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Hernandez-Sanchez was booked into Marin County Jail on several charges including burglary, vandalism, narcotics possession, use of controlled substances, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.

The juveniles at the apartment complex were not harmed.