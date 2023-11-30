(KRON) — A Fairfield man was arrested in connection to the death of a dog that was left on the side of a road in unincorporated Rio Vista, the Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services (SSACS) announced Thursday on Facebook. Officials say the dog was dumped in a recycling bin on Sept. 18.

Animal Control located the dog on the side of the road where it was nearing death, according to SSACS. The dog was rushed to Solano County Animal Shelter where the owner was located.

Unfortunately, the dog died at the shelter. “The decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal to end the dog’s suffering,” SSACS said.

Authorities investigated to find the suspect. FLOCK safety cameras were used to figure out a time frame for when the dog was dumped in the recycling bin. A vehicle associated with the suspect was identified. An Animal Control officer was then able to locate the suspect in their Fairfield residence.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested for felony animal cruelty and willful abandonment of an animal. The suspect was booked into Solano County Jail.