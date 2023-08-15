(BCN) — Marin County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect Tuesday in a grand theft case who allegedly fled in a kayak, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday morning, deputies warned residents of Bel Marin Keys to remain in their homes as they pursued the suspect, who fled the scene in a blue kayak.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested the suspect. There was no other information immediately available on the case.

