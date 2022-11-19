ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after an overnight burglary on Friday at a Walgreens, the Antioch Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers were alerted that around 2:14 a.m. there was a burglary in progress.

The suspect — who was not identified by police — was stealing tobacco products and medications. Among the stolen products were packs of Marlboro cigarettes.

Photos show the glass door of the store’s entrance was shattered.

(Antioch Police Department) (Antioch Police Department)

When police arrived at the scene, the male suspect almost got away, police said. However, an officer found him hiding in a dumpster and then detained him.

The suspect was booked into county jail on charges of felony burglary, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and prohibition violation. The Walgreens is located at 3416 Deer Valley Road.