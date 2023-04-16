(KRON) — One person was arrested Sunday morning after police discovered the suspect was driving a car with a stolen license plate, the San Rafael Police Department said on Twitter. The arrest was made at a traffic stop near Third Street and A Street.

The suspect vehicle, a white four-door sedan, was stopped on a felony warrant issued in the area. Police also found a stolen pistol with a high-capacity magazine (pictured below) in the glove compartment.

(San Rafael Police Department) (San Rafael Police Department)

The unidentified driver was booked into jail for a series of felony charges, police said. No other information was immediately available.