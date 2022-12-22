SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street.

After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect driver tried to run away from the scene. However, an off-duty SFPD officer captured the unidentified suspect and took them into custody, according to police.

A pistol with a “drum” magazine (pictured above) was recovered from the suspect’s car. The suspect was booked into county jail.

Police did not say whether or not there were any injuries. Brannan Street and 3rd Street is about two blocks away from Oracle Park