A suspect was detained, and stolen items were recovered by officers on Friday, Feb. 17 (Pinole Police Department).

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after stealing merchandise at a shopping center on Friday, the Pinole Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The items (pictured above) were stolen from a store on the 1300 block of Fitzgerald Drive, although police did not say which specific store.

The male suspect ran out of a store with merchandise not in a bag, according to police. The individual was detained before he was able to get in his vehicle.

Police also found more stolen merchandise inside the car, the post said. Among the items stolen were laundry products, toilet paper, dog food and Red Bull.

The suspect was later discovered to be on probation and had an outstanding warrant. He was booked into county jail.

Nearby stores at the shopping on Fitzgerald Drive include a Target, T.J. Maxx, FoodMaxx and a BevMo.