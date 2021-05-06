Suspect arrested for string of violent crimes in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a man connected to a string of recent violent crimes, including an unprovoked assault in the Tenderloin last week.

On April 29, around 1 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to the 400 block of O’Farrell Street regarding an aggravated assault.

Officers contacted the victim, a 61-year-old Pleasanton man, who was struck in the head while walking. The man told officers that after being struck, he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

The victim had visible injuries to his face and head, and complained of pain in his rib cage area, but declined medical assistance.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, witnesses and surveillance video. They obtained video that showed the suspect run toward the victim and punch him in the head.

After the assault, the victim fled the scene, walking eastbound on O’Farrell Street.

Investigators from the Tenderloin Station Investigation Team (SIT) put pictures of the suspect on a crime alert bulletin. Officers from Southern Police Station recognized the suspect from a prior arrest.

On April 30, officers responded to an assault outside of a Mission Bay grocery store and arrested the suspect for the unprovoked attack of a man who was pushing his 1-year-old child in a stroller.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Sidney Hammond.

At the time, Hammond was out of custody from a March 28 incident at the same grocery store in which he reportedly threatened and assaulted a store employee during a theft.

The officers notified the Tenderloin SIT investigator who developed probable cause to arrest Hammond for the Tenderloin assault.

On May 6, 2021, SFPD officers arrested Hammond, who was still in custody at the San Francisco County Jail for the April 29 assault.

He was booked on the charge of aggravated assault with force.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.