ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after two optometry businesses were burglarized on Friday night, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Garret Louie Optometry and Eye to Eye Optometry were both burglarized, according to police. In each of the burglaries, the suspect shattered the windows to enter. The suspect then filled bags up with glasses before fleeing the scene, police said.

(Photos courtesy of Antioch Police Department)

Police added extra watches around optometrist offices in the city, including Diablo Valley Optometric Group. As police were watching the business, the same suspect arrived and shattered a window, according to police. As he was inside, officers attempted to contact him, and he fled the scene, police said.

The suspect was caught nearby, and his vehicle was found in a Walmart parking lot. Police say they found the stolen glasses from the other two businesses inside. He was arrested for charges related to burglary and resisting arrest before being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.