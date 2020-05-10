Suspect arrested by Fremont PD SWAT following shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday has been arrested, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Around 12:20 p.m., a 46-year-old man went to Washington Hospital and told staff he had just been shot. He then collapsed near the emergency room.

An x-ray showed the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his back and the bullet was close to his aorta. Due to the location of the bullet and severity of the injury, the victim was transported to a trauma center.

An investigation began immediately and before the victim was taken to the trauma center, officers were able to talk to him and get more details about the shooting.

There was evidence of a crime scene found in a business parking lot, in the 37300 block of Blacow Road. Video surveillance and witness statements led to a potential suspect — 40-year-old Alexander Eullo, of Union City.

An arrest warrant was issued for Eullo and the Fremont Police Department SWAT team was called in to help find Eullo.

Around 11:55 p.m., Eullo was seen in the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church parking lot in San Jose. Eullo ran from officers, but was eventually apprehended.

The victim statement, video and physical evidence, witness statements and suspect confession led investigators to believe that the shooting was not random. Eullo and the victim knew each other for some time and the shooting was a result of money owed between the two, officials say.

Last night at approximately 10:55 p.m., FPD SWAT arrested the suspect (40 y/o Alexander Eullo, Union City) wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred earlier in the day. The victim is expected to recover. The weapon has not been located.



More: https://t.co/0RfC7kg9qx pic.twitter.com/ZTEmaupj9J — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) May 10, 2020

The victim’s medical condition has remained stable and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the firearm that Eullo used to shoot the victim was discarded in the area. They believe Eullo threw it out of a car window when he left the area.

The firearm is believed to be somewhere on Blacow Road, between Central Avenue and Eggers Drive, near the west bush line.

Investigators have looked for the firearm, but have not yet found it. They are now asking the public to be on the lookout for it and if found, to immediately call 911 — do not touch it as it is a critical piece of evidence.

Eullo remains in custody in the Santa Rita Jail on a no-bail hold for charges of attempted murder and discharge of a firearm at a person causing great bodily injury. Eullo is also being held on two additional unrelated warrants.

The case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney for charging on the morning of May 11.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (510) 790-6954.

