(KRON) — A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old pedestrian during a hit-and-run last week in Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP was investigating the incident when a report of a vehicle fire came in on Aug. 30 at around 5:17 a.m. The car was fully engulfed in flames on Llano Road near Doyle Drive, CHP said.

The car was identified as a Buick Enclave which matched witness description and crash damage from the hit-and-run. It was later identified as belonging to Alyssa Whitten of Santa Rosa, the car’s registered owner, according to CHP.

Whitten was arrested at her residence after being served a warrant. She was booked at the Sonoma County Jail for felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.