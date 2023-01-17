SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a suspect for allegedly hitting and killing a man with a car.

On Jan. 1, officers responded to reports of an assault around 2:48 a.m. Officer said they found a man at the scene suffering from injuries from being hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died on Sunday. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police arrested the suspect on assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been identified by the San Jose Police Department.

This was the city’s second homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeants White #4104 or Van Den Broeck #3829 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3829@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.