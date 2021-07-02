Suspect arrested for allegedly ramming a San Francisco police vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco earlier this week arrested a suspect who allegedly rammed a police vehicle while trying to flee.

Miller Jernigan, 26, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon other than with a firearm, being a convicted person in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, parole violation and on outstanding warrants, according to police.

At about 3:20 p.m Tuesday, officers located Jernigan in a parked vehicle in the area of Fourth and Bryant streets.

Police said Jernigan was a fugitive on parole and had two active felony warrants for an arrest related to robbery and firearms violations.

When officers tried to detain him, he immediately rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle and reversed into another vehicle.

One of the officers shattered a window to gain access to Jernigan, and he was ultimately placed into custody.

Two officers suffered injuries not considered life-threatening during the arrest.

When officers searched Jernigan’s vehicle, they located a stolen loaded handgun and other stolen property, police said.

