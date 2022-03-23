AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – An arrest has been made in connection to several car burglaries in an American Canyon parking lot, according to the police department.

Officials say between February and March, cars have been broken into at the Newell Open Space parking lot. Police say the cars windows were smashed and valuable items were taken.

The most recent incident happened on March 14 when a witness was able to give police a suspect and vehicle description, in addition to a license plate.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Jamal Rutledge from Richmond and the car was a 2016 white BMW sedan.

Around 11 a.m. on March 18, and officer was alerted of the car driving near American Canyon Road and Newell Dr.

Police initiated a traffic stop after recognizing the driver as Rutledge.

Rutledge refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit. When it became reckless, police terminated the pursuit.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and learned that Rutledge was due to check in with the Contra Costa Probation Department on March 23.

Napa sheriff’s and the police department arrested him for the burglaries. He was taken to the Napa County Jail for booking.

Authorities say a “window punch,” which is commonly used in car burglaries, was found in his pants prior to booking.

Police say Rutledge is in custody with bail set at $100,000. He is also being held on an arrest warrant from Santa Clara County.