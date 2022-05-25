SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced it has made an arrest in an attempted homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a woman called 911 at around 5:40 a.m. reporting she had been stabbed in the area of the 600 block of Woodbine Drive in San Rafael. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. San Rafael police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Nicholas Wambach of Valley Springs, who is related to the victim.

About an hour later, a Marin County Sheriff’s Deputy found Wambach driving on Point Reyes Petaluma Road near Nicasio Valley Road in Marin County but fled when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. Wambach led authorities on a 37-minute pursuit, ending near Shoreline Highway at Pacific Way after he lost control and collided with a concrete retaining wall.

Authorities said Wambach suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. Wambach is currently in-custody while recovering at the hospital and upon his release, will be booked at the Marin County Jail for attempted murder.