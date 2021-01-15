Suspect arrested for attempted murder of San Jose police officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police have arrested a suspect for the attempted murder of a police officer on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old suspect, San Jose resident Suliasi Kaho, has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Around 4:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, police received a report of a man shooting a gun in the street in the 200 block of Lynette Way.

Suspect Suliasi Kaho (Photo: San Jose Police Department)

Officers arrived to find that the suspect was no longer in the street. As they searched the area, the suspect returned and fired at least one round toward the officers, according to authorities.

The unidentified officers were not hit.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene into his residence on Duffy Way. Special operations and the Tactical Negotiations Unit responded to the area.

The Tactical Negotiations Unit made contact with the suspect. Kaho peacefully surrendered and was arrested.

Authorities searched the home and found a firearm, which they believe was used during the incident.

Kaho had an outstanding out of county misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Kaho was booked into jail for two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

If you have any information in regards to the incident, you are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Assault unit at 408-277-4161.

You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867.