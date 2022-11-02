BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters and shooting at a witness on Oct. 6, the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) announced Wednesday. The man was arrested weeks after the crime, following a police identification that identified him as the suspect.

According to BPD, two suspects stole a catalytic converter from a parked car just before 6:00 a.m. in the area of Spruce Street and Michigan Avenue. Just 5-10 minutes later, another catalytic converter theft occurred on the 2300 block of Oak Street. In this second incident, police said a suspect fired a gun at a witness.

Security footage from the scene showed the suspect vehicle, and it was identified as a vehicle that was stolen out of San Francisco. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in Oakland. Ammunition, ski masks and saw blades were found inside.

After conducting an investigation, police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Oct. 27, the suspect was tracked to a motel in Oakland. After the suspect walked out of the vehicle he was driving, officers moved towards him to make an arrest.

The suspect attempted to run away and threw aside a backpack that he was carrying, police said. Officers caught the suspect and arrested him.

In the backpack, officers found a loaded “ghost gun” and a small amount of methamphetamine. In the suspect’s hotel room, police found ammunition, a saw, saw blades and three vehicle jacks. The car he was driving was also determined to be stolen.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man who police did not publicly identify. On October 31, he was charged with two counts grand theft, being felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several criminal enhancements by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.