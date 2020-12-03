Suspect arrested for brutal assault of San Jose grocery worker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect for the assault of a grocery store employee in San Jose.

The victim was working at FoodMaxx at Parkmoor Avenue on Halloween night, retrieving carts in the parking lot when he was assaulted to the point of life-threatening injuries.

Police on Tuesday arrested a juvenile suspect for assault and battery of 37-year-old Jaime Plancarte.

The unnamed suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for assault with great bodily injury, police said.

Police did not release the current condition on the victim, but he was hospitalized. He was originally found with head and facial injuries.

Plancarte’s sister Sophia describes him as a hard working person and a loving father.

It’s unclear why he was attacked.