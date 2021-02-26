Suspect arrested for Cliff House burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States Park Police have made an arrest in the Cliff House burglary case that took place last month.

A San Francisco man was arrested after an arrest warrant was safely executed at his Outer Richmond district home on February 12.

Additional stolen items were found on February 19, accounting for the remaining pieces of missing memorabilia.

Auction contractors hired by the former Cliff House operators, which announced its closure in December, alerted the public of stolen items after they discovered the break-in on January 26.

Police say help from the public lead to tips that were instrumental in furthering the investigation.

Recovered items include Sutro Baths signage and bathing suite.