(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a suspect after a solo vehicle collision on Oct. 2 around 11:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of westbound Highway 12. This arrest was the suspect’s second DUI arrest in less than a month.

SRPD officers, the fire department, and medical officials were alerted to a silver Subaru Outback on its side on the roadway.

The police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jack Hauptman, who is a Santa Rosa resident.

According to police, officers noticed Hauptman displaying signs of intoxication, which led to a DUI investigation. Police confirmed that Hauptman’s blood alcohol levels were almost three times the legal limit, which is 0.08 percent.

Hauptman was arrested for DUI and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Hauptman was treated, then released, and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater.

According to police, records indicate that Hauptman was arrested three weeks prior for another DUI. During that arrest, Hauptman’s blood alcohol level was also above the legal limit, police said.