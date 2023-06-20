(KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday night. Officers with the San Jose Police Department were in the 200 block of Bassett Street for an unrelated call when they were flagged down regarding a stabbing victim in the area, SJPD said.

A man was found who was suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was known to the victim and still likely present in the building where the attack occurred. The suspect was located a short while later and taken into custody without incident. They were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on homicide charges.

Police said they will release the identity of the suspect in the coming days. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending identification from the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

This is San Jose’s 17th homicide of 2023.