ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the victim, but she later died from her injuries at a hospital.

The Tracy Police Department assisted APD in arresting the suspect, police said. Police did not identify the victim or the suspect.

The investigating into the homicide is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to call (510) 337-8336.